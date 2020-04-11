Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan salutes healthcare professionals for selfless service to combat coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saluting doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and other frontline Covid-19 warriors for their selfless service in containing the spread of the pandemic, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the situation in Andhra Pradesh is ‘by and large’ under control.

With the isolation and testing of New Delhi returnees (who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet) coming to a conclusion, Jagan expressed confidence that normalcy would soon be restored in the State.

In a video conference with district Collectors and doctors working at Covid-19 hospitals on Friday, he lauded the efforts of healthcare professionals.

“This is an unknown virus. Despite knowing the risks associated, doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers (both public and private) and other healthcare professionals are working with dedication, risking their lives and showing their courage. I salute you and whole-heartedly thank you for your selfless service,” he said.

Unlike other states and cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, Andhra Pradesh has no great hospitals with all amenities, but has committed and professional doctors and medical staff, he added. He further said the testing and quarantining of Delhi returnees and their primary and secondary contacts has almost been completed. “The numbers in the State were predominantly of those who had come from New Delhi. These cases and their primary contacts are more or less under confinement after testing. Almost all secondary contacts have also been tested. People with symptoms are also being tested to find if there is any community or local transmission,” he said.

“So by and large, the situation is under control in our State since we were able to curtail the outbreak from Delhi returnees. I strongly believe normalcy will soon be restored,” he said and again thanked the frontline workers for their selfless efforts. At a review meeting with officials earlier in the day, the CM was told that five hospitals in each district were being identified in addition to the existing facilities. He enquired about the amenities available at isolation centres in the State and instructed officials to test all people with symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever.

In another review meeting on Nadu-Nedu programme, the CM asserted that public healthcare system should be strengthened so that the State would be ready to tackle pandemic like COVID-19 or others in the future. He emphasised the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme in hospitals, every clinic from the village level to district level area hospitals. To be successful in implementing Nadu-Nedu in hospitals, he ordered the officials to ensure that village and ward clinics should be functional by March 2021, with all the necessary infrastructure facilities.

To make the State self-sufficient in having medical colleges, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to intensify the work on establishing 16 new medical colleges in the State. Alongside the door-to-door survey and rapid testing, Jagan also ordered the officials to pass instructions to Asha workers, ANMs, volunteers, and medical staff to record the medical details of the people in the health cards so that the health department will have the medical records of the people of the State.

The officials briefed on the steps being taken in fighting against COVID-19 and the condition of red zone and hotspot areas in the State. They have discussed the strategies to be followed in case of lifting lockdown. The CM also took stock of the unseasonal rains that caused severe damage to the crops in various places across the State in a meeting with agriculture department. He instructed that the damages be enumerated and that compensation be given to the farmers within 24 hours. He also asked the officials concerned to pay the ex- gratia to those who have died because of lightning strikes and in a boat accident.