STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

April power bill of domestic customers based on March bill, approves APERC

The department has stopped deploying personnel to take meter readings physically as lockdown has been in place in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on Friday approved the power distribution companies (discoms) to issue April power bill provisionally as per the March bill for all low tension (LT) consumers.

The department has stopped deploying personnel to take meter readings physically as lockdown has been in place in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the communiqué sent to the chairpersons and managing directors (CMDs) of both APSPDCL and APEPDPL, the commission said it accepted the discoms’ request in view of the “extraordinary situation”.

“This acceptance is however subject to the further orders as may be passed after restoration of normal situation,” the commission noted. On Thursday, the CMDs of both the discoms sent letters requesting that the April bill be provisionally issued as per the previous month’s bill. Even in March, meter readers were not deployed by the department keeping in view the lockdown and the department had collected bill as per the previous month’s average.

Lowest demand in 6 years 

On Thursday, the State witnessed the lowest electricity demand in six years due to heavy winds and rain in various districts and breakdown of several 33KV and 11 KV feeders in Nellore, Kadapa and Machilipatnam, in addition to the existing lockdown situation in the State.

The demand plummeted to 127 MU (million units) compared to 152 MU on April 8, a steep fall of 25MUs during the day. The maximum demand of the State also fell from 8,100 MW to 6,400 MW on the same day. 

The maximum and minimum demands of the State during the day were 6,400MW and 4,150 MW respectively.

There is a difference of approximately 3,300 MW in the afternoon compared to the previous day demand, officials said.

APTRANSCO joint managing director confirmed that it was the lowest demand since HudHud cyclone, which ravaged Visakhapatnam in 2014, and that it posed several stability issues to the grid.

The State load despatch centre and APTRANSCO officials managed the situation by backing down all conventional generation sources alongside curtailing renewable power. The demand started picking up from the early hours of April 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APERC Andhra Pradesh electricity
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp