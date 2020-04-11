STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Export takes a hit as Guntur mirchi yard shutdown extended

All India Exports Association president V Sambasiva Rao said there was a 50 per cent decline in export order due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chillies stocked in a market yard at Kuchinda

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of the coronavirus positive cases detected in the district, Guntur collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has recently extended the shutdown of the Guntur Mirchi Yard till April end. Famous for exporting chilli, the yard, Asia’s biggest, is a source of livelihood for 30 exporters, 1,000 commission agents, 5,000 workers and 5,000 farmers.     

Ever since its closure in March, all commission agents and farmers, who came to the yard from as far as Telangana, were rendered jobless, state agricultural market commission agents association secretary P Suresh Reddy said. “Before the lockdown, more than 5,000 farmers from both the Telugu states brought their produce to the yard every day.”  

All India Exports Association president V Sambasiva Rao said there was a 50 per cent decline in export order due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “As the chilli yard is closed, we are forced to buy red chilli from cold storage. As against the monthly business worth `400-`500 crore with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China and others in 2019, the worth of monthly export order has reduced to `200 crore,” he explained and requested the government to let the chilli yard function with all precautionary measures as the present period was the peak for the red chilli trade.   

Yard secretary M Venkateswara Reddy said the premises would remain closed as per the directions of the collector. “The exporters buy `3 crore worth stock from cold storage daily. On Thursday, they bought 40 lakh bags of chilli online,” he added. Meanwhile, ministers Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao and Kurasala Kannababu had said chilli farmers need not worry as they could still sell their produce in the market yards at Durgi, Piduguralla, Krosuru and Nadikudi by following social distancing norms. As many as 58 cases of coronavirus were detected in Guntur district till Friday evening. The district is second only to Kurnool (77) in the state in Covid-19 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Guntur mirchi yards Guntur chilli
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp