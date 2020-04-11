STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hungry, homeless woman thrashed in Vishakhapatnam

The woman was dragged out of the building as the residents beat her with sticks, saying it was unsafe to have a stranger on the premises.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless queue up for food at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Sree Chandana M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A destitute woman was assaulted by residents of an apartment on Akkayyapalem Highway on Friday when she entered the premises saying she was hungry and needed a place to stay.

The incident happened in the presence of a few policemen who were on lockdown duty. The woman was dragged out of the building as the residents beat her with sticks, saying it was unsafe to have a stranger on the premises.

Later, the woman refused to accept food, water or clothes, and asked for a job so she can support herself.

A homeless woman pleads for
food in Visakhapatnam | G Satyanarayana

“It is fair for the residents to be scared, considering the spread of Covid-19. However, the police should have intervened and stopped the residents as they are not to assault anyone. As the woman was constantly changing her version of the story and seemed to be mentally ill, leaving her on the road is unsafe for her and others,” said a neighbour, Kamala.

When contacted, the duty police said they asked the residents to not beat the woman but their order was ignored. On noticing the incident, one of the residents of the area, Nanda, approached a shelter home arranged for the homeless during the lockdown. He was directed to contact 100 as the shelter home supervisor said they would admit a homeless person only if the police escort her.

Some police officials, whom the resident contacted, told him to call 104 (Covid-19 helpline) or 108. As 104 was not reachable, the resident called 108, and was told that they would only send an ambulance for an emergency. The police, who arrived on the scene in response to the call, said the destitute woman is a known beggar in the area who roams the streets. They added that they would contact the officials concerned, identify the woman, and shift her to a shelter home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vishakhapatnam
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp