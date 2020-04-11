Hungry, homeless woman thrashed in Vishakhapatnam

Sree Chandana M By

VISAKHAPATNAM: A destitute woman was assaulted by residents of an apartment on Akkayyapalem Highway on Friday when she entered the premises saying she was hungry and needed a place to stay.

The incident happened in the presence of a few policemen who were on lockdown duty. The woman was dragged out of the building as the residents beat her with sticks, saying it was unsafe to have a stranger on the premises.

Later, the woman refused to accept food, water or clothes, and asked for a job so she can support herself.

“It is fair for the residents to be scared, considering the spread of Covid-19. However, the police should have intervened and stopped the residents as they are not to assault anyone. As the woman was constantly changing her version of the story and seemed to be mentally ill, leaving her on the road is unsafe for her and others,” said a neighbour, Kamala.

When contacted, the duty police said they asked the residents to not beat the woman but their order was ignored. On noticing the incident, one of the residents of the area, Nanda, approached a shelter home arranged for the homeless during the lockdown. He was directed to contact 100 as the shelter home supervisor said they would admit a homeless person only if the police escort her.

Some police officials, whom the resident contacted, told him to call 104 (Covid-19 helpline) or 108. As 104 was not reachable, the resident called 108, and was told that they would only send an ambulance for an emergency. The police, who arrived on the scene in response to the call, said the destitute woman is a known beggar in the area who roams the streets. They added that they would contact the officials concerned, identify the woman, and shift her to a shelter home.