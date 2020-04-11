STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Chandrababu Naidu expresses concern over increasing coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing number of COVID - 19 cases in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has called for sincere efforts from the government to rescue the people from the harmful consequences of community transmission of coronavirus.

He referred to the seriousness of the situation being analysed by experts on the virus threat progressing from the 2nd to 3rd stage which requires all-out efforts for containment of the disease. In a letter shot off to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday, Naidu said that the TDP politburo discussed the COVID-19 impact at a video-conference.

He further said that the TDP also consulted experts and came out with suggestions including the extension of current lockdown from April 14 to April-end. Reiterating his demand that the government should give `5,000 to each poor family to enable them to meet the minimum requirements in these odd times, he also sought a special package for daily wage workers, agricultural labourers, SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and artisans as the `1,000 is not enough under these difficult conditions.

