STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Relief for KGGH staff as deceased patient tests negative for coronavirus

A 60-year-old woman, belonging to Kadakuduru village in Pedapudi Mandal of East Godavari district, got admitted to KGGH for treatment of hernia.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: After spending a sleepless night, around 50 medical staff, including doctors, of Kakinada Government General Hospital heaved a sigh of relief as the test results of a hernia patient, who died of breathlessness post operation, showed that she did not have corona infection. 

Since Thursday 11.30 am, the medical staff of KGGH spent anxious moments, self isolating themselves. 

A 60-year-old woman, belonging to Kadakuduru village in Pedapudi Mandal of East Godavari district, got admitted to KGGH for treatment of hernia.

The doctors operated on her after two days, but she could not recover post operation and died around 11 am on Thursday. Doctors suspected that she had corona symptoms.

The chest specialists and the corona team at KGGH collected her swab and other samples and sent for testing at RMC VRDL.

But as VRDL is facing test overload, the report did not come before Friday morning and the medical staff spent 24 harrowing hours due to  corona-infection scare. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kakinada Government General Hospital Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp