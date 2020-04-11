Relief for KGGH staff as deceased patient tests negative for coronavirus

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: After spending a sleepless night, around 50 medical staff, including doctors, of Kakinada Government General Hospital heaved a sigh of relief as the test results of a hernia patient, who died of breathlessness post operation, showed that she did not have corona infection.

Since Thursday 11.30 am, the medical staff of KGGH spent anxious moments, self isolating themselves.

A 60-year-old woman, belonging to Kadakuduru village in Pedapudi Mandal of East Godavari district, got admitted to KGGH for treatment of hernia.

The doctors operated on her after two days, but she could not recover post operation and died around 11 am on Thursday. Doctors suspected that she had corona symptoms.

The chest specialists and the corona team at KGGH collected her swab and other samples and sent for testing at RMC VRDL.

But as VRDL is facing test overload, the report did not come before Friday morning and the medical staff spent 24 harrowing hours due to corona-infection scare.