Corona cases climb to 82 in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool continues to lead coronavirus cases in the State with five more testing positive taking the total to 82 on Saturday. Of them, except one, all others are Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Nizamuddin Markaz and their primary contacts. It is leant that more than 250 samples from Kurnool district are still to be tested at the virology department in Anantapur.

The Kurnool district administration is under intense pressure from the suspects as there is a delay in declaring the results. Collector G Veerapandian ordered closure of all chicken, mutton and fish stalls and markets, which are potential for large gathering of people until further orders to curb the spread of coronavirus. All shops, including provision stores and medical shops, have been closed in the district headquarters. Anybody, who requires medicines and essentials must make a phone call to either command control cell or tele-medicine helplines 1077, 104, 1902 or Covid call centre 9441300005.

The Collector also instructed the officers and police to keep a strict vigil in their areas and enforce lockdown strictly. He requested the people to cooperate with the local authorities till they are able to check coronavirus spread. Municipal officials in all urban areas, especially in Kurnool city and Nandyal, conducted sanitisation at the worst affected areas of coronavirus positive cases. In Nandyal division, where maximum cases were reported, the police and fire department are spraying disinfectants in the hotspots and red zones. Even the police on duty have been given disinfectants.