Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh reach 417, CM Jagan holds review meeting

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases touched 417, an addition of eight more cases over Saturday, in Andhra Pradesh. Twelve more samples tested positive for the virus since Saturday night.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and other senior officials to take stock of the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus in the state. The COVID-19 positive cases crossing the 400-mark on Saturday.

Saturday.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the total number of positive cases (by 9 am on Sunday) stood at 417. Of these, 13 are foreign returnees (who have a history of foreign travel) and 12 are the contactees of the foreign returnees.

Officials said that 199 affectees are Delhi Returnees (those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz) and 161 COVID-19 affectees are the contactees of the Delhi returnees.

"The remaining 32 positive patients have either returned from other States, their contactees and those who contracted the virus by other ways," according to an official release.

an official release.

Meanwhile, Reddy has asked the officials to take up a massive drive to distribute masks to each and every individual in the State.

"Distribute three masks to each and every person of the 5.3 crore population in the state," he instructed the officials and added that wearing masks will protect people from contracting the virus to some extent. The government would be distributing 16 crore masks in the state as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Health department officials said that they are gearing up to conduct 45,000 sample tests in the zones where COVID-19 cases recorded in large numbers to assess the intensity of the spread of the virus.