One more positive case pushes Covid-19 tally in Prakasam district to 41

With one more person testing positive for coronavirus, the tally in Prakasam district touched 41 on Saturday.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With one more person testing positive for coronavirus, the tally in Prakasam district touched 41 on Saturday. After a woman from Gudluru town who earlier tested positive died on Friday, the district authorities have intensified efforts to contain the virus in the 11 identified red zones in the district. They were also considering to declare Gudluru mandal headquarters as a red zone.

Two women from Ongole’s Islampeta and Markapur town had recently tested positive. As many as 45 samples were tested between Friday night and Saturday evening. Till Saturday, a total of 824 samples were sent for testing. Of them, results of 605 samples came back and 564 tested negative. Results of 219 more were awaited. 

Out of the 41 positive cases in Prakasam, 18 were reported from Ongole’s Islampeta, where the authorities have intensified the containment measures. Other red zones declared in the district were Chirala, Kunkalamarru (Karamchedu mandal), Peerla Maanyam (near Pernamitta, Ongole), Bandlamitta and Kondamitta. The police in Ongole and Markapur were put on high alert and all essentials were being distributed to the public at their doorstep by ANMs and government teachers.

Restrictions intensified
Vijayawada: With 35 positive cases of novel coronavirus reported from Krishna district till now, the district administration has decided to intensify its and restrict public movement completely in the 18 containment clusters from where the COVID-19 cases reported. Of the 35 cases, 27 were from Vijayawada, three from Jaggaiahpet, two from Nuzvid and one each from Machilipatnam, Nandigama and Muppalla. As per the daily bulletin issued, 807 samples were collected till date, of which 35 tested positive 

