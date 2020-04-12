STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

The 30 days of coronavirus that shook Andhra Pradesh

With scores of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat meet testing positive, State witnessed massive surge in +ve cases  

Published: 12th April 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers show Viral Transport Medium after collecting samples from public for Covid-19 check at Chuttagunta in Vijayawada on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exactly a month ago on March 12, Andhra Pradesh recorded its first COVID-19 case when a youth from Nellore, with a travel history to Italy, tested positive for coronavirus. The State government by then had already started monitoring all the foreign returnees and ensured that they were quarantined and tested, if necessary. But, four weeks later, the State has 405 Coid-19 cases with seven deaths and 11 recoveries (as of Saturday evening).

The much-talked-about curve of the pandemic remained stable in the first two weeks since the first positive case emerged, and, in fact, the number of cases was in single digits even on March 23 when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a state-wide lockdown, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nation-wide lockdown. Just four days after the Chief minister expressed relief, on March 26, that the number of cases stood at 10 and that more efforts would be made for containment of the outbreak, things drastically changed. With scores of attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi, who returned to the State between March 17 and 19, testing positive for coronavirus, AP witnessed a surge in number of cases. By April 1, AP breached the 100-mark in the number of positive cases. By April 5, another 100 cases emerged.

The State officials said their entire focus till then was on foreign returnees, who were about 30,000 in number and about 80,000 of their contacts. “Till the Nizamuddin Markaz cases emerged, the situation was well under control. Tracing and testing the 1,042 Jamat attendees proved a challenge. Most of the cases we have today are either Jamaat returnees or their contacts,” an official from the state nodal office said. “We managed to identify and test them by the end of first week in April. But, this one cluster has changed the entire dynamic of the pandemic in State,” the official noted.

The government had earlier followed a protocol to do only targeted testing, which means those with foreign travel history and those who visited affected clusters in the country would only be tested. But the Jamaat cluster has prompted the government to increase its ambit of sample collection. The State has almost doubled its testing from around 360 on March 26 to over 700 by March 31. Subsequently, the testing  was ramped up significantly and by April 1, 1,313 samples were collected. “From then, the number of tests has only increased and as of Saturday we tested about 7,300 people,” the official explained.

The efforts seemed to have proven effective as the State managed to bring down sudden spikes in the number after April 6, a day the State crossed the 300-mark. It took five days from then to see another 100 COVID-19 cases, as per the government bulletin.

Challenges ahead 
Does this mean that the State is on its way to see the flattening of the pandemic curve? “We keep our fingers crossed. For now, we are ramping up our tests. We have managed to test and quarantine most of the symptomatic cases. Now, we are going to test general people as 85 per cent of cases could be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic cases can still be carriers and transmitters of the virus. So, in the next 15 days if we can test more samples, we can bring down the curve,” commissioner for health and family welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar told TNIE.

About five lakh rapid test kits were ordered by the State, according to the commissioner. All the districts were being supplied with the rapid kits and the State wants to test at least 4,000 samples a day. The rapid testing is expected to begin next week. “Already on a pilot basis, rapid testing has been done. Probably in the next few days, we can start the exercise across the State,” Bhaskar added.

The state health department has also stocked and ordered enough testing kits, personal protective equipment, N95/P95 masks, and other necessary medicines like hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and others. Necessary isolation beds and quarantine facilities have also been identified, besides the four state covid-19 hospitals and 13 district covid-19 hospitals. 

Regarding the challenges ahead, another official said management of healthcare experts such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and others would be critical. “All said and done, no country, let alone a state, is prepared to fight a pandemic of this magnitude. So, there are a few challenges like managing the available healthcare facilities and manpower. But, we are confident of effectively managing it,” the official noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp