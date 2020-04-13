15 fresh cases push COVID-19 tally to 420 in Andhra Pradesh, three discharged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up by 15 on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 420. Out of the 15 Covid-19 fresh cases, Guntur district accounts for seven and Nellore four. Kurnool district reported two cases and Chittoor and Kadapa district one each. With addition of seven more cases on Sunday, Guntur tally increased to 82, two cases less than Nellore, which is leading the table with 84 cases.

On a brighter note, three more persons were discharged from Vijayawada Government General Hospital and no death was reported on Sunday, as per the medical bulletin released by the State government. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at seven and number of recoveries at 14. Meanwhile, another 433 samples were collected from primary contacts of Covid-19 patients and those who have COVID-19 symptoms.

In Guntur district alone, samples from as many as 160 people, primary contacts of the confirmed cases, were taken and sent for testing. In Srikakulam, as many as 103 samples were collected including those from mobile sample collection teams. In Kadapa district, 73 samples were collected while in Vizianagaram district, 38 samples were collected. In Anantapur district, 10 more people were shifted to quarantine while eight more people were shifted to an isolation ward in Kakinada GGH.

As per the COVID-19 bulletins issued by the 10 district administrations , as on Sunday evening, results of 3,015 samples are pending. The number of results awaited in Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam is not available. In Anantapur district, results of 523 samples are awaited. Similarly, the results of 188 samples from Chittoor, 267 from East Godavari, 443 from Guntur, 399 from Kadapa, 307 from Krishna, 376 from Kurnool, 38 from Nellore, 125 from Visakhapatnam and 349 from West Godavari are awaited.

Meanwhile, district administrations have intensified the containment measures in the red zones. In the places under total containment, door delivery of essential commodities has been taken up by the local authorities.