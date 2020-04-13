STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 fresh cases push COVID-19 tally to 420 in Andhra Pradesh, three discharged

COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up by 15 on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 420.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up by 15 on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 420.  Out of the 15 Covid-19  fresh cases, Guntur district accounts for seven and Nellore four. Kurnool district reported two cases and Chittoor and Kadapa district one each. With addition of seven more cases on Sunday, Guntur tally increased to 82, two cases less than Nellore, which is leading the table with 84 cases. 

On a brighter note, three more persons were discharged from Vijayawada Government General Hospital and no death was reported on Sunday, as per the medical bulletin released by the State government. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at seven and number of recoveries at 14. Meanwhile, another 433 samples were collected from primary contacts of Covid-19 patients and those who have COVID-19 symptoms.   

In Guntur district alone, samples from as many as 160 people, primary contacts of the confirmed cases, were taken and sent for testing. In Srikakulam, as many as 103 samples were collected including those from mobile sample collection teams. In Kadapa district, 73 samples were collected while in Vizianagaram district, 38 samples were collected.  In Anantapur district, 10 more people were shifted to quarantine while eight more people were shifted to an isolation ward in Kakinada GGH. 

As per the COVID-19 bulletins issued by the 10 district administrations , as on Sunday evening, results of 3,015 samples are pending. The number of results awaited in Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam is not available. In Anantapur district, results of 523 samples are awaited. Similarly, the results of 188 samples from Chittoor, 267 from East Godavari, 443 from Guntur, 399 from Kadapa, 307 from Krishna, 376 from Kurnool, 38 from Nellore, 125 from Visakhapatnam and 349 from West Godavari are awaited. 
Meanwhile, district administrations have intensified the containment measures in the red zones. In the places under total containment, door delivery of essential commodities has been taken up by the local authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp