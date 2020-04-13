Andhra Pradesh government to supply three masks to each person

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday decided to distribute masks to the entire population to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the COVID-19 tally increased to 420 with 15 more testing positive.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaking at a review meeting, directed the officials to make arrangements for the supply of 16 crore masks — three for each — to the 5.3 crore people in the State.

“Masks will give protection. Distribute them at the earliest,” he said.

Briefing the Chief Minister, the officials informed that the third statewide survey has covered 1.43 crore of the 1.47 households in the State by Saturday night and of them, 32,249 had been referred for medical consultation.

Among them, medical officers prescribed tests for 9,107.

However, the Chief Minister insisted that all the 32,249 people be tested so as not to leave anything to chance.

The officials told him that the health department was preparing to conduct 45,000 coronavirus tests in red zones where positive cases were confirmed to assess the spread of the virus and that they were focusing more on these areas.

Jagan advised the officials to be alert towards people in the high-risk category such as the aged, and those suffering from diabetes, BP and other ailments.

Suggesting that such people be provided best possible medicare in case they exhibit coronavirus symptoms, he said health protocols to be observed in such cases should be conveyed to the lower-level medical staff.

The Chief Minister also advised them to pay special attention to zones where COVID cases are more in number.

He was also categorical that social distancing must be strictly implemented at rythu bazaars, and markets.