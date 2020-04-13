Andhra tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 432

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a surge of COVID-19 positive cases with eight more samples from the district testing positive on Monday and the total number of cases reaching 90. Two COVID-19 positive tested patients from the district have died till now.

With 12 more samples testing positive, including the eight from Guntur, the total number of coronavirus positive cases stand at 432 in Andhra Pradesh. While Guntur topped the chart with 90 cases, Kurnool district also recorded a high number of 84 cases followed by Nellore (52).

According to the media bulletin released by the COVID-19 State Nodal Officer, 12 samples tested positive in the tests conducted between 9 pm on Sunday to 9 am on Monday. Of the 12 positive cases, 12 were from Guntur, two from Chittoor and one each from Krishna and West Godavari districts.

Majority of the 90 positive cases in Guntur district are either Nizamuddin Markaz attendees or their contacts, officials said.

Districtwise Coronavirus cases in Andhra

Anantapur - 15

Chittoor - 23

East Godavari - 17

Guntur - 90

Kadapa - 31

Krishna - 36

Kurnool - 84

Nellore - 52

Prakasam - 41

Visakhapatnam - 20

West Godavari - 23

