Deputy CM apologises for Jamaat remark

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Deputy Chief Minister K Naryana Swamy on Saturday apologised for the comments he made earlier in the day about the Tablighi Jamaat.

The minister tweeted that if some words used by him, while appealing to all who had participated in the Delhi event to undergo COVID-19 tests, hurt anybody, he apologised for the same. “I am withdrawing those remarks forthwith,” he said.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh would not have more than 26 coronavirus positive cases had the Markaz event attendees not returned to the State. Narayana Swamy’s comments came barely a week after the Chief Minister appealed to the people not to give religious colour to Covid-19.