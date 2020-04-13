STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Total lockdown after fresh coronavirus cases in Guntur

There was a setback to the Easter Sunday celebrations as the police did not allow people to perform mass prayers.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The roads in Guntur city wore a deserted look in view of complete lockdown of Guntur district on Sunday.

The roads in Guntur city wore a deserted look in view of complete lockdown of Guntur district on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the wake of 82 coronavirus positive cases in Guntur, police on Sunday imposed a total lockdown in the district as per the direction of the collector. All primary and arterial roads were barricaded and loudspeakers were used to caution the public not to venture out of their homes. Shops selling milk, vegetables and other essential commodities were shut completely and only pharmacies were allowed to operate.

There was a setback to the Easter Sunday celebrations as the police did not allow people to perform mass prayers. Policemen, APSRTC, municipal and revenue employees were seen on the roads from early hours to restrict vehicular movement. As many as 53 cases were identified in Guntur city alone. Hence, collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, SPs PHD Ramakrishna (urban) and Ch Vijaya Rao (rural) announced stricter restrictions to break the chain of coronavirus, according to officials. 

“Ten members of a family from Kummari Bazar in the city are infected with COVID-19,” an official said, adding 12 hotspots for the virus were identified in the district. Supply of  essential commodities and medicines would be done through volunteers in these areas.  Meanwhile, barricades were also set up on NH-16 near Tadepalli and Chilakalurpet and Addanki-Narketpalli state highway from Rompicherla to Dachepalli.  Vijaya Rao said the police booked 15 cases against 24 persons for violating the lockdown norms, and seized four vehicles in Guntur rural district. In the urban district, 14 persons were booked for the violation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Guntur COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp