Total lockdown after fresh coronavirus cases in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the wake of 82 coronavirus positive cases in Guntur, police on Sunday imposed a total lockdown in the district as per the direction of the collector. All primary and arterial roads were barricaded and loudspeakers were used to caution the public not to venture out of their homes. Shops selling milk, vegetables and other essential commodities were shut completely and only pharmacies were allowed to operate.

There was a setback to the Easter Sunday celebrations as the police did not allow people to perform mass prayers. Policemen, APSRTC, municipal and revenue employees were seen on the roads from early hours to restrict vehicular movement. As many as 53 cases were identified in Guntur city alone. Hence, collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, SPs PHD Ramakrishna (urban) and Ch Vijaya Rao (rural) announced stricter restrictions to break the chain of coronavirus, according to officials.

“Ten members of a family from Kummari Bazar in the city are infected with COVID-19,” an official said, adding 12 hotspots for the virus were identified in the district. Supply of essential commodities and medicines would be done through volunteers in these areas. Meanwhile, barricades were also set up on NH-16 near Tadepalli and Chilakalurpet and Addanki-Narketpalli state highway from Rompicherla to Dachepalli. Vijaya Rao said the police booked 15 cases against 24 persons for violating the lockdown norms, and seized four vehicles in Guntur rural district. In the urban district, 14 persons were booked for the violation.