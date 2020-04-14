800 non-ICU, 25 ICU beds readied in gems hospital  

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Even as no coronavirus case has been reported from Srikakulam district so far, the GEMS Hospital, which has been designated first-level COVID-19 hospital in the district, is ready with all precautionary equipment and manpower. Seetampeta Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer CM Saikanth Varma said 800 non-ICU and 25 ICU beds, 25 ventilators and central oxygen supply system have been readied at the hospital.

In addition, 25 ventilators have been made ready in the hospital too, he told TNIE. Srikakulam government general hospital, GMR Care, Golivi and Santi hospitals were also declared Covid-19 hospitals. About 90 beds were made available for suspected corona patients at the isolation wards in Srikakulam GGH, Varma, Covid-19 nodal officer, said.

Hospital in-charge Dr Naresh said about 551 medical professionals, including 221 doctors, have been deployed for any emergency. The staff, Dr Naresh said, worked in three shifts and each team worked for a period of 14 days. He announced that a coronavirus testing lab was likely to be set up at the Covid-19 hospital in three days. Disinfection tunnels were also set up at the hospital. The staff were duty bound to enter and exit the hospital through these tunnels, he added. Dr Naresh said a control room was set up at the GEMS Hospital and rapid response teams (RRTs) were deployed to shift the positive coronavirus patients to the hospital.

Mobile kiosk for sample collection launched

Collector J Nivas on Monday said that 1,900 persons were kept in under home quarantine in the district

Speaking to newsmen after launching Covid WISK (walk-in sample kiosk) in Srikakulam, he said five mobile teams were deployed to expedite the sample collection from the suspected and quarantined patients

Planning was underway to set up Covid-19 testing centres at GEMS Hospital and the district hospital in Tekkali, he added 15 check posts set up at inter-state and inter-district borders, and connecting roads to restrict public movement 400 migrant workers shifted to quarantine centres from Ranasthalam check-post