STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

800 non-ICU, 25 ICU beds readied in gems hospital  

In addition, 25 ventilators have been made ready in the hospital too, he told TNIE.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Even as no coronavirus case has been reported from Srikakulam district so far, the GEMS Hospital, which has been designated first-level COVID-19 hospital in the district, is ready with all precautionary equipment and manpower. Seetampeta Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer CM Saikanth Varma said 800 non-ICU and 25 ICU beds, 25 ventilators and central oxygen supply system have been readied at the hospital. 

In addition, 25 ventilators have been made ready in the hospital too, he told TNIE.  Srikakulam government general hospital, GMR Care, Golivi and Santi hospitals were also declared Covid-19 hospitals. About 90 beds were made available for suspected corona patients at the isolation wards in Srikakulam GGH, Varma, Covid-19 nodal officer, said. 

Hospital in-charge Dr Naresh said about 551 medical professionals, including 221 doctors, have been deployed for any emergency. The staff, Dr Naresh said, worked in three shifts and each team worked for a period of 14 days. He announced that a coronavirus testing lab was likely to be set up at the Covid-19 hospital in three days. Disinfection tunnels were also set up at the hospital. The staff were duty bound to enter and exit the hospital through these tunnels, he added. Dr Naresh said a control room was set up at the GEMS Hospital and rapid response teams (RRTs) were deployed to shift the positive coronavirus patients to the hospital. 

Mobile kiosk for sample collection launched
Collector J Nivas on Monday said that 1,900 persons were kept in under home quarantine in the district
Speaking to newsmen after launching Covid WISK (walk-in sample kiosk) in Srikakulam, he said five mobile teams were deployed to expedite the sample collection from the suspected and quarantined patients
Planning was underway to set up Covid-19 testing centres at GEMS Hospital and the district hospital in Tekkali, he added 15 check posts set up at inter-state and inter-district borders, and connecting roads to restrict public movement 400 migrant workers shifted to quarantine centres from Ranasthalam check-post

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srikakulam GEMS Hospital coronavirus COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp