CLIA to boost COVID-19 tests in Prakasam

ONGOLE: With no fresh COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours and the tally remaining at 41, district authorities are making efforts to strengthen virus containment and prevention in the district. Till Monday evening, authorities sent a total of 918 samples and received 679 results. Among them, 41 tested positive for corona and 638 tested negative. On Monday, 29 samples were tested and all showed negative, while 239 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, authorities are making arrangements to release all persons, who have completed their quarantine period. Forty persons, who were placed in Chimakurthy quarantine, are going to be released, on Tuesday, as they have completed 14-day quarantine period from April 1 and another 20 persons will be released in phases as all of them have already tested negative.

To contain, control and prevent COVID-19 spread in the district, authorities tightened the lockdown norms at all 11 red zones, including Islampet in Ongole where 19 positive cases were reported. One disinfectant tunnel at the Collectorate entrance set up by Red Cross was inaugurated by Collector Pola Bhaskar on Monday. Similar tunnels have been set up at vegetable market, Chimakurthy quarantine centre, Darsi market yard and Chirala market.

For speeding up testing process, district authorities brought one sophisticated Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) machine for testing the samples of suspected patients’ antibodies which will give accurate result about the infection. Now, the authorities are waiting for testing reagents of this machine and it will start functioning from Tuesday. As part of this, the district will also be going for rapid diagnosis tests in red zones.

“One CLIA machine was made available here at the district COVID-19 hospital to speed up the testing process. As the testing reagents are about to reach the district, we will start testing the samples of suspected persons soon. We have information that around 6,000 rapid testing kits are reaching the district and once they are made available, samples will be tested faster which in turn will help in breaking the COVID-19 chain,” Dr John Richards, COVID-19 Nodal Officer, explained.