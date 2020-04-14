Coronavirus forces changes in Andhra Pradesh's new industrial policy 2020-25 

Informing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear cut instructions to take care of the existing industries first instead of offering incentives to attract new investments, he said that they are drawing the policy in the direction of extending all support to bail out the existing industries by giving priority to MSMEs and those industries providing employment to more people. This is the time for us to think out of the box. We have to go through what the world would be tomorrow, have to do an in-depth analysis and pitch for the future accordingly, he observed. Stating that the industrial policy needs to be revised with more focus on ensuring the survival of the existing industries, he said it would be rolled out by the end of this month after getting the approval of the CM.