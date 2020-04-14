Essentials to be sold only on Even days in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 11 fresh COVID-19 cases from Guntur district in a span of 24 hours taking its total number of cases to 93, the highest in the State, the district administration has imposed more restrictions on the movement of people in red zones. The odd-even system will be followed in opening of commercial establishments, Aadhaar cards of those who come outdoors will be verified, and banking operations will be completely shut in these areas.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said people will be allowed to buy essential commodities only once in two days, and shops will be kept open only from 6 to 9 am. “The odd-even system will be followed for shops selling essential commodities. They will be allowed to open only on even days,” he said. Similar restrictions were imposed in red zones in Narasaraopet, Macherla and other areas, where people were told to buy essential supplies only once in two days, while milk will be supplied on a daily basis.

With 93 positive cases, Guntur is followed by Kurnool (84) and Nellore (56) in the state. Two infectees have died in Guntur. As many as 66 cases have been recorded in Guntur city alone, prompting authorities to strictly enforce the lockdown. “People who venture outdoors to buy vegetables, medicines or essential commodities must produce their Aadhaar cards,” Anand Kumar said. This decision was taken to ensure people do not move more than a kilometre from their houses, officials said.

Banks in red zones were told to remain shut, while in other areas, bankers were instructed to ensure transactions only from 10 am to 2 pm. “Staff will be permitted to reach banks before 10 am with proper identity cards and passes issued by the district administration. They will be permitted to return home only between 5 and 6 pm,” he said. Meanwhile, with the fresh cases recorded since Sunday, the number of containment zones within the Guntur Municipal Corporation has been increased from 10 to 12.

The GMC established six command control rooms to supply vegetables, milk and other essential commodities at people’s doorsteps, and arranged six vehicles to supply goods from supermarkets. CCTVs were installed at 22 strategic locations to monitor the movement of the public. All red zones were barricaded and police personnel posted.

The red zones in Guntur city are Mangaldas Nagar, Buchaiah Thota, Auto Nagar, Anandapet, Sangadigunta, Darga Manyam, Srinivasarao Thota, Koritapadu, Chaitanyapuri, Radla Bazar, RTC colony and LB Nagar. More than 1.20 lakh people live in these areas, and ANMs, Asha workers and volunteers are conducting a door-to-door survey.

Ramireddypeta, Arundelpet and Varavakatta have been declared as red zones in Narasaraopet. Sharaf Bazar in Ponnuru, Tipparla Bazar in Mangalagiri, wards 25, 26, 27 in Macherla, Karampudi, Achempeta, Krosuru, Turakapalem in Medikonduru, Narayanapuram in Dachepalli have also been declared as red zones.

People who venture outdoors to buy vegetables, medicines or essential goods in Guntur will now have to carry their Aadhaar cards