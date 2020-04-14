Exporters assured of govt support

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajath Bhargava has assured that the government will extend support to minimise the issues being faced by exporters of large, medium and small scale industries because of the lockdown. Andhra Pradesh stood in the forefront in South India in terms of exports, he said. During a video conference with the Federation of Indian Exports Association on Monday, Rajath Bhargava said that the government has already relaxed the norms and is also giving approvals allowing transportation of goods.