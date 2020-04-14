Government plans to set up YSR Janata Bazaars in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the agriculture, horticulture and marketing department officials to initiate measures for alleviating the distress of the farming community in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus and enforcement of lockdown. Reviewing the agriculture and horticulture situation in the State with higher officials on Monday, the Chief Minister said the government is gearing up for setting up YSR Janata Bazaars to help both farmers and consumers.

Giving the status of Rabi crops, the officials informed him that nearly 50 per cent of paddy and other crops have been harvested. There is no problem with regard to prices of agriculture and efforts are on to increase agriculture exports to other states. Steps have also been taken to export more banana consignments to other States, they said. The Chief Minister asked the officials to continue supply of banana to the local markets and instructed them to map the places where chances for marketing farm produce exists.

He also directed them to initiate measures for the export of fish to Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by holding discussions with the Central government officials. Possibilities to export aqua products to America and Europe should also be explored, he said. Enquiring about the supply of essentials to people during lockdown, Jagan asked the officials to take stern action against the traders selling commodities at higher prices. He wanted constant monitoring of the market prices of essential commodities to keep them under check. Arrangements should be made for sale of eggs, chicken and fish in the market by ensuring social distance, he said.

In a bid to improve the marketing facilities for agriculture and horticulture produce, the government has proposed to set up YSR Janata Bazaars across the State, besides strengthening the cold chain and food processing network. In another review meeting, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare the ground for setting up YSR Janata Bazaars at the existing 11,000 plus village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Centres in the State.

Jagan observed that 22,000 Janata Bazaars with cold storage units and small and midsize trucks for transportation of farm produce, will create a robust marketing network to boost the income of farmers and others dependent on agriculture and allied sectors. He said essential commodities are presently being door delivered in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus in the State and it has opened more marketing avenues.

Officials should identify the areas where there is a demand for agriculture and horticulture products and explore possibilities for setting up Janata Bazaars. The new initiative will benefit both farmers and common man. At the same time, it will help in price stabilisation, besides promoting rural growth, he added.

22,000 Janata Bazaars to boost agri sector

CM says 22,000 Janata Bazaars with cold storage units and small and midsize trucks for transportation of farm produce, will create a robust marketing network to boost the income of farmers and others dependent on agriculture and allied sectors