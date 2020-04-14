STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool mango farmers bear the brunt of coronavirus lockdown

Kurnool Fruit Vendors’ Association leader Rama Swamy said due to the lockdown, people have been deprived of seasonal delicacy.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:21 AM

Mangoes

For representational purposes

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Mango farmers have incurred huge losses due to the lockdown as the crop is ready for harvesting. Raised in an extent of 10,000 hectares in the district, Kurnool is famous for Banginapalli, Rasalu and other varieties. This year, Banginapalli variety is raised in only 600 hectares in the district. Generally, the mango season starts in April first week, but this year farmers and fruit vendors have lost hopes of getting profits due to the nationwide lockdown.

Over Rs 20 crore mango business takes place in the district every season. Banaganapalle, Dhone, Bethamcherla, Kallur, Veldurthi, Orvakal, Panyam, Nandikotkur and Kodumur mandals are the areas where mango is cultivated in a large extent in the district. M Venkateswarlu, a farmer, who has a 5 acre mango orchard near Bollavaram in Kallur mandal, said the fruit is ready for harvesting. “I made all arrangements to transport the produce to Hyderabad, but the lockdown has upset all my plans,” he said. 

Some middlemen who bought the standing crop, are in for a rude shock since their investment has gone down the drain. Muneer Ahmed, a contractor and a fruit vendor, had invested Rs 15 lakh on standing mango crop in various villages in Bethamcherla mandal. “If everything had gone well, I could have earned a profit of Rs 5 lakh. But coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has hit me hard,” Muneer lamented. 

Kurnool Fruit Vendors’ Association leader Rama Swamy said due to the lockdown, people have been deprived of seasonal delicacy. 

“Though, we can supply mangoes from other markets through alternative arrangements, the increased price will prevent the common man from enjoying the fruit,” he said. Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy urged the State government to come up with market intervention and save the standing crops, including mango, banana and others. He also sought interim relief for mango growers.

Kurnool mango farmers coronavirus COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
