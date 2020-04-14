STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on into Covid spread in Guntur district

Patients from Narasaraopet, Dachepalli neither had any travel history, nor came in contact with positive patients

The police department is making every effort to track down each and every person who came in contact with the duo.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police, revenue and health officials in Guntur are trying to solve the puzzle of how a 45-year-old collection agent who worked for a cable operator in Narasaraopet and 51-year-old electrician from Dachepalle contracted coronavirus in the first place. Both of them, who succumbed last week, neither had any travel history nor had come in contact with the confirmed cases, leading to suspicion that their cases could be an indication of community transmission.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the police department is making every effort to track down each and every person who came in contact with the duo. The 45-year-old Narasaraopet patient fell sick on April 6 and was admitted to a hospital. As he was found with symptoms similar to COVID-19, he was shifted to Guntur Fever Hospital, where he succumbed on April 9. However, his test results were not out by then. Immediately, his family members and close contacts were shifted to quarantine camps and their samples sent for testing. After his wife and daughter too tested positive, the district administration got into action and began tracing all their contacts. 

Narasaraopet RDO M Venkateswarlu said medical examination would be conducted on all the 220 families with whom the collection agent had come in contact with while collecting fees for the cable service. At the same time, travel history and contact history of the members of those families were also being cross-checked, he added. It also came to light that 8 Delhi returnees from the area, where the patient lived, had tested negative for coronavirus. The electrician from Dachepalli was a tuberculosis patient and had been treated by a local doctor. On the advice of doctors of a private hospital in Piduguralla, he went to the Fever Hospital on April 10, where he died the same day.

As his reports said he was an infectee, 13 of his primary contacts, including eight from his family, were moved to the quarantine camps. Their results are awaited. Due to his profession, the officials were investigating whether he came in contact with any of the confirmed cases of the virus or their primary contacts. Meanwhile, a 67-year-old from Sharaf Bazar (Ponnuru) and a 23-year-old lab technician, who collected his samples, of a private diagnostic centre too tested positive for the virus. The officials are inquiring if the technician contracted the virus from the patient.  All doctors who treated or interacted with him, along with his family members, were asked to remain in home isolation. Twenty-one primary contacts of the Ponnuru patient and 14 contacts of the lab technician were shifted to quarantine camps on Sunday.

