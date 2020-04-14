Quarantine centre inmates pelt stones at A’pur police

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Tension gripped Gooty in Anantapur district, when a few migrant workers from Maharashtra placed under isolation entered into a heated altercation with the police and later pelted stones at them on Monday. According to Gooty police, nearly 50 persons belonging to various parts of Maharashtra are placed under isolation at Sri Krishnadevaraya Engineering College in Gooty for nearly two weeks.

The inmates at the quarantine facility, who were growing restless and were desperate to return to their respective native places, first entered into a heated altercation with the doctors and government officials present at the centre. After being informed about the situation, Gooty police reached the quarantine facility and tried to pacify the inmates. The inmates told the police that despite testing negative for COVID-19, they were not being allowed to return to their hometowns.