Second phase of ration supply from tomorrow, says minister Kodali

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of ration supply to 1.47 crore white ration card holders in the State will begin from Wednesday, said Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao. Each card holder will be provided five kg rice and one kg Bengal gram. Of the total cards holders, around 33 lakh card holders are staying away from their home towns and they have opted for portability facility and ration will be supplied to them by the civil supplies department in their nearby fair price shops.

Addressing mediapersons at Civil Supplies Department office here on Monday, Venkateswara Rao said earlier, the department had supplied five kg rice and one kg dal to 1.35 crore white card holders during the first phase of ration supply that began on March 29. Explaining the initiatives being taken by the department near the fair price shops during the second phase of ration supply, he said that there were 29,783 FP shops spread across the State.

Recalling the previous incidents where social distancing went for a toss near the FP shops, the department has decided to establish 14,000 extension counters near the FP shops where the number of card holders is high, he said and requested the card holders to go to the FP shops after receiving the coupons and the time slot allotted to them. Disclosing the details of the video conference with Union Minister for Civil Supplies Ram Vilas Paswan, Rao said following the COVID-19 crisis, the Centre has been providing five kg rice for each family member with a white ration card for three months.

Of the total 1.47 crore white ration card holders in the State, the Centre has considered only 92 lakh as beneficiaries and the remaining 55 lakh card holders will be provided ration by the State government.

The matter was taken to the notice of the Union Minister and he was requested to evolve steps for providing ration to the remaining 55 lakh card holders on behalf of the Centre, he said. The minister said that the department is expecting 56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the Rabi season and 33 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be purchased by the department.