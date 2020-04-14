STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three new CBSE skill  development subjects  

At secondary level, a skill subject may be offered as an additional sixth subject along with the existing five compulsory subjects.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to introduce three new skill development subjects from the coming academic year of 2020-21, informed the CBSE officials on Monday. These three subjects for Class XI are Design-thinking, Physical Activity Trainer and Artificial Intelligence.The CBSE is currently offering 17 skill subjects at secondary level and 37 at senior secondary level with an aim to upgrade the skills and proficiency of the young generation and also to provide them awareness to explore various career options. 

At secondary level, a skill subject may be offered as an additional sixth subject along with the existing five compulsory subjects. As per the existing CBSE policy, if any student fails in any of the three elective subjects (Science, Mathematics and Social Science), then it will be replaced by the skill subject and the result of Class X will be computed based on the best five subjects.

However, if the student desires to reappear in the failed subject he/she may appear for the compartment examination.The standard-wise list of skill development subjects is available on the CBSE website or the schools can contact the CBSE office. The schools may apply online at

https://forms.gle/RLZgmwjbYbmBXvLRA to start skill courses at middle level (classes VI to VIII) and at https://forms.gle/Ty3Ed8cj3NdriLYR7 to start skill courses at secondary level (classes IX, X).The applications of willingness for the session 2020-21 along with the relevant annexures, using the link, along with DD of requisite fee (only for senior secondary level) drawn in favour of Secretary, CBSE should be sent to its office by May 31, 2020.

