Will support your call on lockdown, Jagan tells Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will support any decision the Central government takes on the extension of the lockdown, and suggested that Andhra Pradesh be divided into three zones — Red, Orange and Green — based on the extent of the spread of COVID-19 and the assessment of a risk.

Jagan explained that this approach would ensure risks are mitigated and the adverse impact on the economy is minimised. Reiterating what he proposed during the video conference with the Prime Minister on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the lockdown has severely impacted economic growth by affecting demand in the country and causing disruptions in supply.He explained that Andhra Pradesh, a predominantly agrarian state, has more than 60 per cent of its population either directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture and allied activities, and said crops were cultivated on 63 lakh hectares and horticulture crops on 17 lakh hectares. He added that the lockdown has caused immense disruptions in the supply chain, hampering the marketing and transportation of the state’s agricultural, horticultural and aqua produce. Only 50 per cent of the markets for these products are operating in the country, and these markets are operating at just 20-30 per cent of their capacity.

The Chief Minister said this has threatened the livelihoods of a major section of the state’s population and farmers are the worst affected. The aqua sector too was struck as fish and prawns which were ready for harvesting last month could not be marketed due to the closure of markets in Assam, WB, Bihar and UP and a shortage of demand in the US and Europe.

Owing to the lockdown, several challenges have emerged with respect to the transportation of the goods. Only 25 per cent of the vehicles engaged in transportation are operating, and those too at prohibitively expensive prices as the two-way load is not assured, he said and requested for steps be initiated to enable seamless transportation.

He also requested that efforts be made to open markets in other countries including the US and Europe as well as to expand markets in China and other South-east Asian countries.Jagan said several godowns in the State, operated by FCI/CWC, have reached their capacity and would not be able to store produce from the Rabi harvest, causing hardships. He, therefore, requested that instructions be given to the concerned departments to enable clearance of current stock in godowns or create additional space immediately. He further said the industry sector and MSME sector in the state have been adversely impacted.

