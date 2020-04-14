STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will support your call on lockdown, Jagan tells Modi

Jagan explained that this approach would ensure risks are mitigated and the adverse impact on the economy is minimised.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will support any decision the Central government takes on the extension of the lockdown, and suggested that Andhra Pradesh be divided into three zones — Red, Orange and Green — based on the extent of the spread of COVID-19 and the assessment of a risk.

Jagan explained that this approach would ensure risks are mitigated and the adverse impact on the economy is minimised. Reiterating what he proposed during the video conference with the Prime Minister on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the lockdown has severely impacted economic growth by affecting demand in the country and causing disruptions in supply.He explained that Andhra Pradesh, a predominantly agrarian state, has more than 60 per cent of its population either directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture and allied activities, and said crops were cultivated on 63 lakh hectares and horticulture crops on 17 lakh hectares. He added that the lockdown has caused immense disruptions in the supply chain, hampering the marketing and transportation of the state’s agricultural, horticultural and aqua produce. Only 50 per cent of the markets for these products are operating in the country, and these markets are operating at just 20-30 per cent of their capacity.

CM asks PM to ease transport restrictions

The Chief Minister said this has threatened the livelihoods of a major section of the state’s population and farmers are the worst affected. The aqua sector too was struck as fish and prawns which were ready for harvesting last month could not be marketed due to the closure of markets in Assam, WB, Bihar and UP and a shortage of demand in the US and Europe.

Owing to the lockdown, several challenges have emerged with respect to the transportation of the goods. Only 25 per cent of the vehicles engaged in transportation are operating, and those too at prohibitively expensive prices as the two-way load is not assured, he said and requested for steps be initiated to enable seamless transportation. 

He also requested that efforts be made to open markets in other countries including the US and Europe as well as to expand markets in China and other South-east Asian countries.Jagan said several godowns in the State, operated by FCI/CWC, have reached their capacity and would not be able to store produce from the Rabi harvest, causing hardships. He, therefore, requested that instructions be given to the concerned departments to enable clearance of current stock in godowns or create additional space immediately. He further said the industry sector and MSME sector in the state have been adversely impacted.

Dial 14410 to get COVID-19 assistance
CM Jagan on Monday launch-ed the YSR Telemedicine scheme, through which the public may dial the toll-free number 14410 to avail telemedicine services every day between 8 am and 6 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India lockdown coronavirus COVID 19 Jagan Modi
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp