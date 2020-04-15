STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Advised three-week rest for fractured leg, Andhra cop attends duty with a walker, wins hearts

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The Rajampet Circle Inspector (CI) won accolades by attending duty with the help of a walker, despite having a fractured leg. CI B Subha Kumar suffered a hairline fracture on his left leg when he, along with other police personnel, was participating in a march-past in Rajampet town on March 26 to enforce the lockdown.

He was advised three-week bed rest by doctors.

Since then, the CI was monitoring the situation and giving directions to his subordinates through mobile phone.

Meanwhile, SI Prathap Reddy went on urgent leave on Monday. Realising the situation, the CI attended duty with the help of a walker. He went to the market, Bhuvanagiri Arch, Old Bus Stand and Noonevaripalle areas and gave instructions to his men.

The Circle Inspector was seen asking people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

The CI also supervised the distribution of meals to police personnel on duty. Subha Kumar said that it will take three weeks for his fracture to heal.

However, he felt that the lives of people are more important than his leg injury and swung into action.

Rajampet DSP V Narayanaswamy Reddy said that he advised the CI to take rest as he suffered a fracture on his leg, but he voluntarily attended duty, which “surprised” him.

