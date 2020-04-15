STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Two deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur as cases tally breaches 500-mark

There was a sudden spurt of cases from West Godavari today with eight cases recorded from there taking the total number of patients in the district to 31.

Relatives of a woman, who suffered with severe symptoms of coronavirus, being taken in an ambulance for testing in Vijayawada

Relatives of a woman, who suffered with severe symptoms of coronavirus, being taken in an ambulance for testing in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 positive cases breached the 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh on
Wednesday with 19 more samples testing positive for the virus. The total number of cases stand at 502 in the state. Two more deaths were also reported in the state and both were from Guntur district.

Guntur district continue to top the list with 118 positive cases followed by Kurnool (97) and Nellore (54). According to the media bulletin released today morning, the fresh cases emerged from the samples tested from Tuesday 5 pm to Wednesday 9 am.

There was a sudden spurt of cases from West Godavari today with eight cases recorded from there taking the total number of patients in the district to 31. Six samples from Kurnool tested positive while Guntur and Krishna districts accounted for four and one case respectively.

According to the bulletin, the two deaths were in Guntur. Both the deceased -- one a 52-year person and another 53-year -- were from Kummari Bazaar of Guntur city. The duo were identified for COVID-19 symptoms during community screening on April 6 and were shifted to Guntur Government General hospital.

The 63-year person tested positive on April 8 and died on April 13. He was suffering from diabetes and heart related ailments. The 52-year person, who was also having history of diabetes and heart-related ailments, was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment but he died on April 13.

