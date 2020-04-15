Doctor working at Covid-19 hospital in Anantapur infected

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A doctor at the Anantapur Government General Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, making her the second doctor and the fifth medical or paramedical staff to be infected with coronavirus in the district. She was a primary contact of a 70-year-old shepherd from Kalyandurg mandal who succumbed to the disease.

The Covid-19 tally in Anantapur district is now 17, and steps are being taken to identify and test people who came in contact with the infectees, said Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

The doctor who tested positive on Tuesday had checked and announced the death of the 70-year old on April 7. At that time, the only protective gear she was wearing were gloves and a surgical mask. The next day, when it was announced that the patient died due to Covid-19, the doctor went into home isolation. A couple of days later, her samples were sent for testing as she felt unwell, and on Tuesday, she tested positive and was shifted to the isolation ward at the Covid-19 hospital.

Hospital sources said the 70-year-old from whom she is suspected to have got the infection was admitted on March 31 after complaining of asthma. The same day, a 68-year-old from Hindupur was admitted to the same ward, and died on April 4 before testing positive for Covid-19.

Two doctors and two nurses who treated the 68-year-old were quarantined and later tested positive. “Following the first death, we placed 91 staff, including house surgeons, junior doctors, PG doctors, and paramedical staff in home quarantine till April 19,” said hospital superintendent Dr Ramaswamy Naik. Patients who visited the hospital are being traced and tested. The facility was made a Covid-19 hospital on April 8.

Meanwhile, the tahsildar of Rolla mandal in Anantapur district tested positive for the infection. She lives in Hindpur and used to go to Rolla for work every day. Until two days ago, she was attending official programmes and working to contain the spread of coronavirus. As part of her work, she had been interacting with officials and the public. Two days ago, her samples were collected, as she was feeling unwell, and on Tuesday, she tested positive. People who came in contact with her are now a worried lot. She is reported to have been interacting with her attender, driver, RI, superintendent, deputy tahsildar, VROs, VRIs, and held meetings with local MLAs, MPDO, MEO, SI, and the staff of Panchayat Raj, RWS and village secretariat members. Steps have been taken to identify, quarantine and test the people who she came in contact with over the past two weeks.

Docs treating Covid-19 patients will get

ID card

High-quality PPE

Training

Free transport

Free hotel accommodation

Emoluments

Nutritious food

Blood donation banned

The govt has banned blood donation during the lockdown as donation drives could draw crowds and spread the virus. The DGP was told to help people with thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia get to hospitals