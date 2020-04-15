STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fee reimbursement amount to be credited to mothers in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the fee reimbursement amount would be credited to the accounts of mothers from the next academic year.

Published: 15th April 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the fee reimbursement amount would be credited to the accounts of mothers from the next academic year. He also directed officials to be brace up for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa initiative from May 15.

In a video conference with collectors and district SPs from his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan said that the government has cleared `1,800 crore fees reimbursement dues of the 2018-19 academic year and three quarters of the current academic year. “From the next academic year, the fee reimbursement amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the students’ mothers after the third quarter of the academic year,” Jagan said, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the government used to pay only `35,000 fee reimbursement and remaining by the parents in the engineering colleges. But now the government has issued orders to reimburse total fees and ordered the colleges to repay the amount to parents. For the same, the orders have been issued to 191 colleges and Chief Minister ordered the district collectors to ensure the repayment from these colleges.

