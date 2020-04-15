STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five COVID-19 patients die in Andhra Pradesh in last 26 hours, death toll now at 14; cases rise to 525

Published: 15th April 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

screening, coronavirus screening

For representational purposes (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Five people died of COVID-19 and 42 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 14 and the total number of cases to 525 in the last 26 hours in Andhra Pradesh.

The total number of patients who recovered from the virus affliction now stood at 20 as four people got discharged from hospitals, the latest medical bulletin said.

From 9 am to 7 pm on Wednesday 23 cases were added with Kurnool reporting 13, Guntur 4, Kadapa 3, SPS Nellore 2 and Anantapuramu one.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Between 5 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday, 19 cases were added in the state.

A total of 19 cases were added in Kurnool district since Tuesday evening, taking the tally to 110.

With the addition of eight cases in 26 hours, Guntur district now had 122, the highest in the state.

A 76-year-old doctor in Kurnool city, who was admitted to the government hospital on April 13 with COVID-19 symptoms, died the next dayand his test reports confirmed the affliction of the disease.

The doctor was also suffering from heart and kidney ailments, besides being a diabetic, the bulletin added.

A 74-year-old woman, a type-2 diabetic patient who also had tuberculosis, died in the government hospital in Guntur on April 12.

Her blood test confirmed positive for Corona on the 14th.

She hailed from Vijayawada.

A 56-year-old man from New Delhi died in Nellore on April 11.

He came to Nellore on January 3 and was admitted to the government hospital on April 10.

He died the next day and his blood sample turned positive for Covid-19 on the 13th, the bulletin said.

Two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on April 13, the bulletin said.

The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital.

The other person was also a diabetic and tested positive in community screening for Corona on April 6.

In Visakhapatnam district, four Coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

All four were Tablighi Jamaat attendees and had been admitted to hospital upon their return from New Delhi on March 30 after testing positive for the pandemic.

Of the total 11,613 blood samples tested in the state so far, 11,088 turned negative.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 491.

