Jail traders who exploit people, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells police

VIJAYAWADA: With the nationwide lockdown being extended till May 3 in view of Covid-19 outbreak, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to explore the possibilities of delivering essential services at the doorstep of those living in red zones.

Jagan also instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure that the traders do not exploit people by jacking up prices of essential commodities. In a video-conference with collectors and SPs, the CM said boards should be put up at all the shops selling essential commodities detailing the prices of essential commodities. He entrusted the responsibility of maintaining prices of essential commodities to the SPs and collectors and asked them to take stringent action against the traders who jack up the prices. “Send the traders who exploit people to jail,’’ he said.

He also directed that all those who have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and those with hypertension and diabetes should be tested for the virus, irrespective of the recommendations of the medical officers concerned.

Jagan stressed on the need to have an isolation ward at every hospital in the State, and on effective patient care management. “Since we don’t know if every patient who visits a hospital has Covid-19 or not, the doctors should treat them as if they are treating a positive case. For this, there should be isolation wards at every hospital so that tests could be conducted as per protocol. If the tests turn positive, they will be taken to Covid-19 hospital, else relevant treatment can be given at the same hospital,” he explained. He also asked the officials to appoint a resident officer per district to monitor the facilities at the quarantine centres.

The CM said in view of distribution of second phase of ration from April 16, adequate care should be taken to ensure physical distancing at the PDS shops. “Two-three counters at each PDS shops should be arranged so that there would not be any scope for crowding. Tokens would be given in advance to beneficiaries along with time slots. They will have to collect it at the designated counter during the slot given,” he noted. Jagan also directed the officials to issue ration cards to those who have not been issued with so far in the next ten days. The officials were also told to distribute `1,000 relief assistance to all those who possess a ration card. “The new card applications can be examined later. For now, issue the cards and start giving the relief. Even if they have old card, the assistance should be provided,” he added.

The CM took stock of the procurement of paddy, other agricultural produce and aqua production. He instructed that steps should be taken to ensure movement of vehicles carrying essential goods. “Farmers should not face any inconvenience. Market interventions should also be done so that they don’t end up making losses,” he noted.

