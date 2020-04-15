Kurnool’s first patient, two in Visakhapatnam discharged

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/ VISAKHAPATNAM: Kurnool’s first COVID-19 positive patient was discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday after he tested negative for the second time.

The 23-year-old youth hails from Rajasthan and has been working as a railway trackman at Nossam village in Sanjamala mandal of Kurnool district. He was admitted to the isolation ward at the Kurnool GGH on March 23 with symptoms of coronavirus. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 28.

Meanwhile, two more positive cases were discharged from GITAM hospital, the district covid hospital. With the two cases, the total number of positive case persons discharged from hospital in the district has risen to six. For the eighth consecutive day, no positive cases were reported in the district.The two discharged persons were from Revidi Venkatapuram in Padmanabham mandal. Now, residents of Venkatapuram are relieved as all four positive cases from the village tested negative.