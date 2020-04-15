STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur locals not ready to perform funerals of coronavirus victims

Fever Hospital regional medical officer Dr Sunanda said they have sufficient stocks of safety kits and the GMC was proactively taking up disinfection measures.

Published: 15th April 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite sufficient availability of safety kits in Covid-19 hospitals, the health staff and workers are still facing difficulty in conducting funeral of patients who died of coronavirus. Recently, after two Covid-19 patients died in Guntur city, people living in the vicinity of a burial ground objected to one of the funerals.

According to information, the district currently has 8,150 PPE kits, 3,800 N-95 masks, 66,700 surgical masks, 3,96,800 disposable gloves, 2,04,200 examination gloves, 9,439 disposable bed sheets and 6,888 hand sanitisers.

As many as 400 non-ICU beds and 23 beds with ventilators are also available in the district. Further, arrangements are being made to include 1,000 more non-ICU beds.

However, the health staff, who feared people’s resentment, said theirs was a complicated job as they had to make sure that the virus did not spread from an infectee to a healthy person. They were ready to attend duties at hospitals, but not for performing funerals. On insistence of higher authorities, they, however, performed two cremations—one on April 10 and the other two days later.

One of the two patients who died was a 45-year-old collection agent from Narasaraopet, who succumbed at the Guntur Fever Hospital on April 10. He was taken to the Koritapadu burial ground where he was cremated. The son of another deceased asked the staff to bury his father. To this, those residing in and around Koritapadu denied permission expressing fear that it might lead to spreading of coronavirus in the locality. Later, the son agreed for the cremation.  The body was taken to Stambhalagaruvu and cremated with the permission of the locals.

Fever Hospital regional medical officer Dr Sunanda said they have sufficient stocks of safety kits and the GMC was proactively taking up disinfection measures.

Patient’s Son agrees for cremation
One of the two patients who died was a 45-year-old collection agent from Narasaraopet, who succumbed at the Guntur Fever Hospital on April 10. He was taken to the Koritapadu burial ground where he was cremated. The son of another deceased asked the staff to bury his father. To this, people residing in and around Koritapadu denied permission, expressing fear that it might lead to spreading of the coronavirus in the locality

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp