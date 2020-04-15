Need more beds if cases rise: Doctors in Andhra's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 20 persons who completed the 14-day isolation period were recently released from the quarantine camps in Prakasam district. They were asked to remain in home isolation for another 14 days. Meanwhile, 10 new suspected persons were shifted to Ongole and Addanki quarantine centres.

Even as the Covid-19 tally remained at 41, the district authorities have stepped up containment measures at 12 red zones. As the district was awaiting the results of 355 more samples, deputy superintendent of the district government hospital said he feared that the hospital might run out of beds if more patients were admitted.

“As the confirmation reports take time, we may be subjected to a scarcity of beds at the isolation ward at the GGH’s coronavirus ward. As many as 175 out of 200 beds are occupied now. If the Covid-19 confirmation results are released sooner, we may be able to discharge some of the suspected patients who are the primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients,” Dr Muralikrishna Reddy observed.

“Only 60 samples from Prakasam district were tested from Sunday evening to Tuesday and all tested negative for Covid-19.

As there has been a sudden rise in number of patients from Guntur, Nellore and Krishna districts, the laboratory is focused on those districts,” the hospital superintendent said. Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up containment efforts at all the 12 red zones even as the total number of cases remained at 41. Locals at these places were being supplied essential commodities at their doorstep.