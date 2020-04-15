STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Online classes for SSC students on Saptagiri TV, YouTube channel

The videos will also be uploaded on Saptagiri’s YouTube channel and the students can watch it whenever they want.

Published: 15th April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the postponement of SSC examinations once again due to the extension of lockdown, the State government has decided to introduce Vidyamrutam programme, under which online classes on solving examination papers will be telecast through Saptagiri channel for class X students.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said the new dates and schedule of the SSC examinations would be announced after the completion of second phase of the lockdown on May 3.
In order to help students stay focused on their studies, the education department has decided to telecast online classes related to tips on solving examination papers through Saptagiri channel.

The classes will be conducted daily for two hours — one hour each from 10 am to 11 am and between 4 pm and 5 pm.“Other classes and educational videos are already being telecast from April 8. Now videos to solve the examination papers along with time management while writing exams will be aired,” said principal secretary to education B Rajashekhar.

The videos will also be uploaded on Saptagiri’s YouTube channel and the students can watch it whenever they want. Nearly five lakh students in the country are watching these videos, said the minister.
When asked about the students who do not have access to the internet or TV, Rajashekhar said, “Our survey reveals that 95 per cent of the students in State have access to television. We are getting daily feedback from the schools. More than 90 per cent of them are watching the videos. These sessions on YouTube channel of Saptagiri have already crossed seven lakh views.”

Nearly 100 teachers have already volunteered to make these educational videos. “We will select the teachers by tomorrow (Wednesday) and start uploading the new videos from tomorrow,” said Rajashekhar. Apart from teachers, vice-chancellors, educational experts and speakers and alumni students can also make the videos to help the class X students.The programme was designed by the faculty working in schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online classes
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp