Online classes for SSC students on Saptagiri TV, YouTube channel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the postponement of SSC examinations once again due to the extension of lockdown, the State government has decided to introduce Vidyamrutam programme, under which online classes on solving examination papers will be telecast through Saptagiri channel for class X students.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said the new dates and schedule of the SSC examinations would be announced after the completion of second phase of the lockdown on May 3.

In order to help students stay focused on their studies, the education department has decided to telecast online classes related to tips on solving examination papers through Saptagiri channel.

The classes will be conducted daily for two hours — one hour each from 10 am to 11 am and between 4 pm and 5 pm.“Other classes and educational videos are already being telecast from April 8. Now videos to solve the examination papers along with time management while writing exams will be aired,” said principal secretary to education B Rajashekhar.

The videos will also be uploaded on Saptagiri’s YouTube channel and the students can watch it whenever they want. Nearly five lakh students in the country are watching these videos, said the minister.

When asked about the students who do not have access to the internet or TV, Rajashekhar said, “Our survey reveals that 95 per cent of the students in State have access to television. We are getting daily feedback from the schools. More than 90 per cent of them are watching the videos. These sessions on YouTube channel of Saptagiri have already crossed seven lakh views.”

Nearly 100 teachers have already volunteered to make these educational videos. “We will select the teachers by tomorrow (Wednesday) and start uploading the new videos from tomorrow,” said Rajashekhar. Apart from teachers, vice-chancellors, educational experts and speakers and alumni students can also make the videos to help the class X students.The programme was designed by the faculty working in schools.