After doctor's death, his patients shifted to government hospital, clinic shut

Published: 16th April 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  A day after the death of a private doctor who had tested positive for COVID-19, his clinic has been reportedly vacated and patients were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. The 76-year-old doctor owned a private nursing home at Old Town area, and was reportedly treating hundreds of people from Kurnool and Jogulamba Gadwala district of Telangana.

According to sources, at least 100 patients were shifted to the district hospital in two APSRTC buses and kept in isolation wards on Wednesday. APSRTC regional manager Venkata Ramam, corroborating the same, said district collector G Veerapandian had issued directions regarding the shifting of the patients. Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded by the district administration and police department.

The police questioned Old Town residents if they had recently interacted with the doctor or gone to him for treatment. Similarly, people from neighbouring mandals under the limits of Telangana have also been alerted by the local police.

As part of the precautionary measures, two persons, who were treated by the Kurnool doctor, were shifted to a quarantine camp at the Manavapadu police station limits of Telangana. Alampur sub-inspector Madhu Sudhan Reddy told TNIE that the residents under his police station limits were asked to voluntarily report to the authorities if they had recently interacted with the Kurnool doctor. “

