COVID-19: Death toll mounts to 14, total 530 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 47 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 527. Four more persons died of COVID-19, taking the overall toll to 14. On a brighter note, four more persons discharged from hospital, taking the number recovered persons to 16. Guntur and Kurnool districts continue to top the chart with 122 and 115 cases respectively. West Godavari, which did not have a single case for the past few days, reported eight new cases -- all from a single family.

Three samples sent for testing from Kadapa, two from Nellore and one from Krishna district came positive. Among the four deaths, three are from Guntur district and one from Nellore. In Guntur, two of the deceased — a 52-year person and another 63-year-old — are from Kummari Bazaar of Guntur city. The duo were shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital after community screening on April 6.

The 63-year person, who tested positive on April 8, died on April 13. He was suffering from diabetes and heart-related ailments. The 52-year-old person, who was had history of diabetes and heart-related ailments, was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment, but he died on April 13.

A 74-year old woman from Gandhi Nagar in Vijayawada, who was admitted to Guntur GGH, with Type-II diabetes and tuberculosis on April 11, died while undergoing treatment. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the medical bulletin issued by the government said.

Meanwhile, Nellore district reported its first COVID-19 death with a 56-year-old from Lakshminagar in Delhi, who visited the city some days back and was staying at a mosque, falling victim to the virus on Tuesday. On April 10, he fell sick and local residents informed it to local medical staff. He was shifted to GGH on the same day. As he had symptoms of COVID-19, swab samples were taken the next day. He, however, died on the same day and his samples tested positive on April 13 night. Revenue officials conducted the funeral of the person on April 14 as per protocol. Officials, however, did not disclose the complete details of the patient, where he resided and who he met after reaching Nellore from Delhi. Meanwhile, medical and health officials started the process of tracing the contacts of the patient.

3 more red zones in Guntur district

Three more areas were declared red zones in Guntur district after a 32-years-old woman from Tadepalli was infected with COVID-19. Police barricaded the area and asked around 220 families in the areas to stay at home. Eight government employees and five family members were identified as primary contacts of the patient and they were shifted to quarantine centres. Already 12 areas in Guntur city — three in Narasaraopet town, Dachepalli, Sharaf Bazar in Ponnuru, Achempeta, Krosuru, Turakapalem in Medikonduru, 25, 26, 27 wards in Macherla, Karampudi and Dolas Nagar of Tadepalli are red zones.