EX-SEC says Letter was sent by him, Vijayasai seeks probe  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former State Election Commission N Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday clarified that he himself had sent the controversial letter to the Union Home Ministry last month claiming threat to his life and seeking Central protection. In a press note, he said he had written the letter to the Union Home Secretary in his capacity as the SEC and remarked that third parties need not worry about the same.

Recalling that Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy had also confirmed the letter, he said, “I do not desire unncessary and unwarranted controversy in the matter. It is well within my domain to communicate with Home Ministry.” Soon after his press release, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy shot off three questions to him. He sought to know whether letter was signed by him, and from which IP address was the letter sent to the Union Home Secretary and finally, who drafted the letter.

The MP said if the former SEC’s answers to his questions were not satisfactory, the DGP should register and FIR and refer the matter to the Central Forensic Lab. Earlier in the day, Vijayasai Reddy shot off a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang. In the letter, Vijayasai requested the DGP to lanuch a probe into the matter. “The YSRC suspects that the letter was forged and the fabricated document was prepared by TDP leaders to dent the image of State and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged. He named TDP leaders Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Varla Ramaiah and MLC TD Janardhan in the whole episode. The document was forged in collusion with former SEC, he claimed.