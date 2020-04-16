Kanigiri MLA entourage stopped from entering AP

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed for some time at Cheekalabailu check post on Andhra-Karnataka border, when Kanigiri MLA, B. Madhusudhan tried to cross into AP border with 36 persons, including his family members and followers in five vehicles from Bengaluru to his constituency.

The police prevented them from entering Andhra Pradesh borders in a move to stop the spread of virus. The irritated MLA warned police officials that he would inform higher officials and then left the place. Police officials only allowed the vehicle of Madhusudhan, who reached Madanapalle rural Police Station and held discussion with DSP Ravi Manoharachari.

Kanigiri legislator demanded the DSP to allow his convoy of vehicles pass through the check post. Madanapalle DSP explained about the guidelines of the government and sent the people of Kanigiri segment back to Karnataka. With this, the MLA returned to Kanigiri.

“Kanigiri MLA had approached me for permission to let five of his vehicles with 36 members to pass through the Cheekalabailu check post. After instructions from higher-ups, only the MLA was allowed to pass through the check post, while his other family members and followers returned to Bengaluru,” said Madanapalle DSP.