Migrant labourer with two kids on 100 km marathon walk to perform mom's last rites

As there is no transport available, Venkata Rao along with his children began walking to Golladi to have a last glimpse of his mother.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:41 AM

Venkata Rao, who is on his way to Golladi, feeds his sons in Bobbili.

Venkata Rao, who is on his way to Golladi, feeds his sons in Bobbili.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A migrant labourer, with his two minor children, on Wednesday set out on foot from Muralinagar in Vizag to reach Golladi village near Bobbili in Vizianagaram district to perform the last rites of his mother, who died a day earlier. He received a message about his mother’s demise from his brother. As he is now the eldest in his family, Venkata Rao said he has to go to the village to perform her last rites.

As there is no transport available, Venkata Rao along with his children began walking to Golladi to have a last glimpse of his mother. En route, he stopped near Isukathota, about 6 km from Muralinagar, to feed his children. An inconsolable Venkata Rao added: "My mother was suffering from jaundice for quite some time. It is almost four months since I last saw my mother. I will not touch food till I reach home."

Venkata Rao came to Vizag in search of work and worked as construction worker until lockdown was enforced. He said they faced untold hardship due to the restrictions. "We are daily wagers. We can feed our children only when we work. We have had no work for over three weeks," he said. The dutiful son said he was more worried about reaching Golladi village early than anything else. Venkata Rao was not sure whether he will get any transport en route though some transport vehicles were plying. However, as there are restrictions on carrying passengers, most truckers were reluctant to take passengers. However, he said, whether he gets transport or not, he would continue walking till "I reach Golladi".

