More beds in isolation wards in Prakasam soon

ONGOLE: District authorities have stepped up efforts to arrange more beds in isolation wards at hospital where Covid-19 patients are being treated. This comes amidst doctors’ fears that if more number of cases identified in Prakasam then the hospitals might run out beds for positive patients.

Till Wednesday evening, the district authorities sent a total of 1,121 samples to VRDL and received 694 results. Of them, 41 had tested positive, 653 tested negative and results awaited for 427 samples. “Due to low testing of samples from Prakasam, no results were received today. PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing centre facility will begin from Monday and there will be no delay in test results,” Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr John Richards told TNIE.

Meanwhile, one person from Gopal Nagar of Ongole tested positive for coronavirus at Nellore District Covid Hospital and a nurse who works at Ongole Government Hospital was admitted to isolation ward. Her swab samples were sent for testing after she complained of cough and cold. The authorities have also shifted her family members to quarantine centre under medical supervision.