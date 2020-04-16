Telemedicine the new OP service during coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr YSR Telemedicine facility (14410) launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a time when the government suspended the outpatient services in all hospitals due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, is set to provide relief for those suffering with different ailments. Officials say that apart from the cases related to the suspected COVID-19, doctors also give suggestions and prescribe the required medicines to patients with other ailments.

To ensure door delivery of medicines prescribed by the doctors, the government is also developing a mechanism, under which the doctors should only prescribe the medicines available in the Primary Health Centres and the same would be delivered at the doorsteps of the patients through health department staff and volunteers. Though the initial motto behind coming up with the telemedicine facility is to provide a platform for those suffering with suspected symptoms of COVID - 19 to approach the doctors so as to get the necessary guidance, however, it also coming in handy for those suffering from other ailments in the lockdown period.

Officials say that the in the first two days after commencement, the telemedicine service received about 3000 unique callers against about 9000 total calls. “As we are appealing to the people to stay indoors to combat the spread of Coronavirus and are suspending the outpatient services, the telemedicine will enable extending outpatient services for those in need. Apart from providing the platform for consultation with doctors, we are also developing a uniform mechanism to ensure door delivery of medicines,” Dr YSR Aarogyasree Trust Additional Chief Executive Officer B Rajasekhar Reddy, who is endorsed with the responsibility of taking care of the Telemedicine facility, told TNIE.

Stating that as many as 322 doctors and about 170 executives have been registered for extending services under Telemedicine as on Tuesday, he said that people can avail the service from 8 am to 6 pm in three shifts (8 am to 12 pm; 12 pm to 3 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm). Once you have given a missed call (the phone will automatically cut after two rings) to toll-free number 14410, the executive will call back and take the details like the name of the patient, name of the village/town, name of the mandal and district, will enquire whether having any symptoms of suspected COVID, recent travel history and also any other health related issues and submit all the collected details. Thus, the information will disappear from the laptop of the executive and would appear on the laptop of the doctor, who in turn will call the patient, introduce himself and interact with the patient and will suggest the required medication.