10 nurses in Visakhapatnam fall sick, taken off duty

King George Hospital superintendent G Arjuna said the three nurses, whose swab samples were collected, would be quarantined even if they test negative for coronavirus.

17th April 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten nurses, who attended to the two Covid-19 patients at the Visakha Institute of Medical Services (VIMS) here, were either sent to quarantine or isolation after they complained of fever and uneasiness.

Swab samples were collected from three of them on Thursday and sent to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) for testing. The seven other nurses have been shifted to the Pradhama Hospital isolation ward.

King George Hospital superintendent G Arjuna said the three nurses, whose swab samples were collected, would be quarantined even if they test negative for coronavirus. He added that 100 nurses were deputed to VIMS on March 27, and were relieved on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 10 who reported feeling unwell were told to undergo an examination followed by home quarantine or isolation. The nurses issued a press statement without consulting the KGH superintendent or the Andhra Medical College principal, stating that they were given leave.

To be quarantined for 15 days
King George Hospital superintendent G Arjuna said that as per the guidelines from the government, people who worked in the Covid-19 patients ward will be quarantined for 15 days depending on their symptoms

