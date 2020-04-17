STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-year-old discharged, all 43 under-18 COVID-19 patients stable: Andhra Pradesh doctors 

Majority of the children under 10, considered a risk group along with those over 60, are from Guntur district.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State officials hope that all the children and those under the age of 18, who tested positive for COVID-19, will also recover completely just like the 10-year-old boy from Lepakshi of Anantapur district, who was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. There are about 43 children and those under 18 years in the 534 cases (as of Thursday) across the State. Of the 43, 20 are either 10 or under.

Majority of the children under 10, considered a risk group along with those over 60, are from Guntur district. The youngest of the lot are two to three-year-old girls from Kathipudi of East Godavari district and Habeeb Mubarak Nagar of Kurnool district. The officials maintained that the condition of most of them, including the youngest affectees, is stable and that they hope they would be discharged soon. 

According to the state nodal office, most of the 43 are primary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat meeting attendees.  For the record, close to 1,050 people from Andhra Pradesh participated in the religious congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March. “Almost all the children are primary contacts of the Delhi returnees and they tested positive for Covid-19 between March 30 and April 13,” an official revealed. 

The State government is taking necessary measures and precautions to ensure the recovery of all the children and those under 18. “Since children’s immunity is stronger, we expect full recovery of them in the next week or two, depending on when they tested positive. We acted in time to make sure that the children don’t become carriers. We have also ramped up testing in the state, up to 3,000 per day as of Thursday, so that if there are any asymptomatic cases, including those of children, they can be treated immediately,” state nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth told TNIE. 

