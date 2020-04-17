COVID-19 tally in Andhra reaches 572 with 38 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 572 cases on Friday morning at 10 a.m. with another 38 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There were no reports of any deaths while the number of recovered and discharged from hospitals increased to 35.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government on Friday morning, the fresh cases were reported from the samples tested between 10 a.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday. Out of the 38 cases reported, 13 cases were reported from Kurnool district alone, taking the number of cases in the district to 126 and once again becoming the district with the highest number of confirmed cases.

Guntur district registered 4 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the district to 126. Now its shares first place with Kurnool district

Six cases were reported in Nellore taking the total number of cases in the district to 64 while five cases each were reported in Anantapur and Chittoor district, taking the total number cases in those districts to 26 and 28 respectively. Four new cases were reported in Krishna district, taking the number of cases in the district to 52. With one new case in Kadapa reported, the total number of cases increased in the district to 37.

Graphics:

572 - total number of cases

14 - deaths

35 - recovered and discharged

District-Wise Break Up:

Anantapur - 26

Chittoor - 28

East Godavari - 17

Guntur - 126

Kadapa - 37

Krishna - 52

Kurnool - 126

Nellore - 64

Prakasam - 42

Viskahapatnam - 20

West Godavari - 34.

Vizianagaram - 0

Srikakulam - 0