Focus on hotspot districts, Jagan tells officials

The list of beneficiaries under the Rytu Bharosa scheme and Matsyakara Bharosa scheme should be displayed in the village secretariats.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to focus on the districts, where a large number of COVID-19 cases were reported. Taking stock of the situation in the State with higher officials at a high-level review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister stressed that social distance should be maintained and directed the officials to strengthen measures to implement the same. 

He directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to the poor for buying nutritious food when they are discharged from quarantine centres and give them suggestions on nutritious food such as milk, vegetables, and eggs. 

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to entrust the responsibility to manufacture masks to Self Helping Groups (SHGs). As announced earlier, the officials told Chief Minister that three masks for every individual in the State would be distributed from Friday. The list of beneficiaries under the Rytu Bharosa scheme and Matsyakara Bharosa scheme should be displayed in the village secretariats.  

Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be the centre for marketing and the officials should monitor sales and exports of agriculture and aqua products to other States, the CM said.   Officials were asked to set up internet connection and kiosks in the Rythu Bharosa centres and to come up with plans for the sale of aqua products.  Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (Health) Jawahar Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

Mask distribution from Friday 
Rs 2,000 each to poor for buying nutritious food when quarantine is over

Entrust responsibility to manufacture masks to SHGs 

Distribution of three masks for every individual from Friday

