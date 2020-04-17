Number of positive cases stabilise at 41 in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The number of positive patients in Prakasam district remained at 41 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Test reports of as many as 427 sample are awaited. The district authorities are now focusing on getting VRDL centre equipment at the earliest to speed up testing process.

“We are waiting for some chemical reagents used in chemiluminescence immunoassay machine. Once the material reaches us, we will start the VRDL centre at RIMS,” superintendent Dr M Reddy said. Out of the 41 positive cases, 14 are undergoing treatment at the GGH isolation ward and the remaining patients are at KIMS Hospital and Ramesh-Sanghamitra hospitals.

Out of the 14 positive patients, five have recovered and are awaiting the third negative report required to discharge them. Meanwhile, two women are undergoing treatment with the support of ventilator system here and one other patient has recently been shifted to SPSR Nellore, designated as COVID-19 hospital. “We are awaiting results of the tests of the five positive patients. If they test negative, they will be discharged,” GGH superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said.