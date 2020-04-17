Time slot coupons to beneficiaries to ensure social distancing at FP shops 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of ration distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for the white ration holders began at 29, 620 fair price (FP) shops and 14,315 extension counters established in the State on Thursday. As social distancing was not followed at several FP shops during the first phase of ration distribution on March 29, the Civil Supplies Department has issued coupons to the beneficiaries, mentioning the time slot for them to avail five kg rice and one kg bengal gram.

On the first day of free ration distribution, out of 1,47,24,017 ration card holders, 18,33,245 families availed the benefit and 3,51,245 families got the ration at their doorstep. A total of 26,712.441 metric tonnes of rice and 1,714.302 metric tonnes of bengal gram were distributed.

The distribution will continue till the last beneficiary avails the ration, said Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar.In Krishna district, 62,000 beneficiaries under 711 FP shops got the ration at their doorstep. There are 158 FP shops in Vijayawada and majority of them are in Red Zone.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao launched the ration distribution at Ramalingeswara Nagar. Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that steps were being taken to conduct a trial run for the supply of ration at beneficiaries’ doorstep.

1,47, 24,017 Total number of white ration card holders

18,33,245 Total number of cardholders availed free ration on the first day of second phase supply

26,712.441

MT Rice distributed

1,714.302 MT Bengal Gram distributed on Day One

1,79,624 availed the benefit in Chittoor, highest in the state

36,128 ration card holders availed the benefit in Srikakulam, lowest in State